Police in Indiana are searching for an escaped prisoner

(CNN) Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Wednesday.

The prisoner, 39-year-old Travis Hornett, fled from a work detail on prison grounds at about 11:10 a.m., Michigan City Police said in a Facebook post.

Police said he is "dangerous" and believe he is still in the nearby area.

They described Hornett as a white Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'4" and weighs 160 pounds.

He was wearing khaki clothes when he escaped, but police don't know if he is still in the same outfit.

