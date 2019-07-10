Ohio's butterfly population has fallen by a third, and researchers say the findings spell trouble for bees

(CNN) Aside from a crushing loss for biodiversity, the steep decline in the US butterfly population could represent a trend for fellow insects that power American agriculture.

In what they say is the largest and longest study of butterfly populations in North America, a team of researchers found that Ohio's butterfly population declined by a third over 20 years.

From 1996 to 2016, thousands of volunteers recorded the number of butterflies they spotted across Ohio over a six-month period.

Researchers attribute the decline to climate change, habitat degradation and insecticides used in commercial farming, according to the findings, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS One

But it's occurring at a rate that outpaces previous estimates, researchers said, and it could spell trouble for important insects like bees

