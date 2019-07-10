(CNN) New Orleans was built above sea level, but over time, it's been sinking.

And from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to threats of flooding this week , a few facts on -- and in -- the ground explain why the Big Easy is uniquely vulnerable to massive flooding.

1. When it was built, it was barely above sea level

The original part of the city, the French Quarter, was built on higher ground beginning in the early 18th century.

Settlers who got the best land were able to build only about 10 feet above sea level. Even from the beginning, the city was fighting an uphill battle as it expanded. New Orleans is mostly flat, and areas around the French Quarter are just a little lower.

