Breaking News

At least 300 people have been evacuated due to severe flooding in Nebraska

By Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Wed July 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Flooding in Kearney, Nebraska resulted in at least 300 people being evacuated.
Flooding in Kearney, Nebraska resulted in at least 300 people being evacuated.

(CNN)At least 300 people have been evacuated in Kearney, Nebraska due to severe flooding, according to the city's emergency management coordinator Darrin Lewis.

Those evacuated include both residents and hotel guests, Lewis said.
"We have not started assessing the number of structures that have been impacted by the flood waters but for the community, it's devastating," Lewis said.
Residents and hotel guests were evacuated from Kearney due to high flood waters.
Residents and hotel guests were evacuated from Kearney due to high flood waters.
Lewis told CNN that although the floodwater is beginning to recede in the city, Wood River is expected to crest at a historic 17.7 feet Wednesday morning, which could cause more flooding and require additional water rescues.
    Multiple water rescue operations took place as many locations near I-80, which sits along the Platte River, were cut off by high water, David Pearson, Senior Service Hydrologist at NWS Omaha, told CNN Tuesday.
    Read More
      The city, which has a population of more than 30,000, received close to 9 inches of rain Monday night causing widespread flooding throughout the region, Pearson said. Rural areas received around 5 to 6 inches of rain.
      No injuries were reported as of Wednesday morning, Lewis told CNN.

      CNN's Marlena Baldacci and Pierre Mielhan contributed to this report.