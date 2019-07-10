The last living Mount Rushmore carver celebrates his 98th birthday

(CNN) The last living carver on one of the nation's most notable landmarks celebrated his 98th birthday on Monday in Keystone, South Dakota.

Nick Clifford was one of nearly 400 men and women who helped build the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

From October 4, 1927 to October 31, 1941, they worked as call boys, carvers, drillers, blacksmiths, and housekeepers.

But for the last 12 years, Clifford has been the only one still alive.

This June 1995 photo shows Mt. Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota.

"They're all gone now. I'm the last one so I'm happy that my health is good, and I plan on living to quite a while yet," Clifford told CNN affiliate KOTA.

