The government is blindfolding mountain goats to fly them back to their native habitat in Washington

(CNN) If you see some blindfolded goats soaring through the sky, don't freak out.

It's just the US government relocating the mountain goats from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest in Washington to their natural habitat in the northern Cascade Mountains.

The government has hired a private contractor that specializes in the capture and transport of wild animals, the National Park Service said. A helicopter crew will use immobilizing darts and net guns to capture the goats, which are blindfolded so they don't panic and then flown to a staging area; from there, they're taken by truck to the Cascades.

The mountain goats were blindfolded so they'd stay calm.

In the 1920s, humans introduced mountain goats to the Olympics, according to the National Park Service. However, the goats' presence -- which has boomed over the years -- threatens 20 native plants and animals that are unique to the Olympic Peninsula.

The goats' population has more than doubled over the past 12 years, according to a 2016 US Geological Survey report . There are an estimated 725 in the Olympics area now, the park service says.

