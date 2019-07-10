A Purple Heart that was mistakenly donated to Goodwill will be returned to a sailor's family

(CNN) A World War II sailor's family will be reunited with his Purple Heart medal that was accidentally donated to a Goodwill in Tucson, Arizona.

An associate sorting items at the donation center in mid-June came across the medal in a box of housewares. It was engraved with the name Nick D'Amelio Jr. and "S2C, USN."

According to military records, D'Amelio was a seaman second class in the US Navy who was declared missing in action when the USS Little sank in the Solomon Islands on September 5, 1942.

On Wednesday, great-nephew Doug Hanna confirmed that his family is in the process of getting it returned.

"Overall, besides overcoming the shock and realization the Purple Heart was misplaced, we are anxious to have it returned home," he said.

Read More