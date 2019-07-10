(CNN) You don't exactly have to be sober to still make a difference.

An animal shelter in Ogden, Utah, says its latest baby bird rescue was delivered by an Uber driver after a man, drinking responsibly, decided he didn't want to risk driving the bird to the shelter himself.

Tim Crowley was day drinking with friends on a neighbor's porch on a Saturday afternoon. That's when he saw a little bird fall from the sky, CNN afiliate KSTU reported

Crowley and his friends took a picture of the bird and sent it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. A representative from the rehabilitation center texted back, telling them to bring the bird in.

It took two tries. The first Uber driver backed out, finding the request too odd. But a second one, Christy Guynn, agreed

The rescued bird should be ready release at the end of the summer.

