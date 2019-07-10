A woman is in custody after shooting into the air at a Kansas City DMV, police say

(CNN) Drivers license offices have bad reputations: The lines are always long, things move at a glacial pace, and everyone seems to be in a bad mood.

Things got shaken up outside one Kansas City office on Tuesday when, police say, a woman pulled out a gun.

Vanessa Richey, 34, "fired two shots from a handgun in the parking lot area of the DMV," said Maj. Erik Holland of the Platte County Sherrif's Office. An off-duty Kansas City police officer and another person nearby disarmed and restrained her before other officers arrived, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Richey was put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital as a precaution, and she is being held at the Platte County Detention Center. No charges have been filed.