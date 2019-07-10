A stray cat prompts a rabies alert near Disney World's Epcot theme park

(CNN) Think twice before petting a stray animal at Florida's Disney World Resort.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued a rabies alert Tuesday after a cat that was found near the Epcot theme park tested positive for the disease.

The feral animal was discovered near Epcot Center Drive and Interstate 4, just east of the park. The alert covers a two-mile radius around the intersection and expires in 60 days.

Hollywood Studios and multiple resorts are also in the area.

"This alert should not give a false sense of security to areas that have not been named under this alert," the statement warned.

Read More