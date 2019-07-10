A California officer fatally shot a 17-year-old girl. Days later, the teen's family still doesn't know why

(CNN) Hannah Williams' father still has no idea why a police officer shot and killed his 17-year-old daughter.

It's been several days since the California teen encountered a Fullerton police officer while driving in the nearby city of Anaheim.

At some point, Hannah's car and the officer's police SUV "made physical contact," the Orange County District Attorney's office said.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred and a replica Beretta 92 FS handgun was recovered at the scene next to" the teen, the DA's office said. "The gun was later identified as a replica handgun designed to look like a real Beretta 92 FS."

Hannah was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

