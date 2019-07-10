Teen confesses to breaking into a California zoo at night and stealing an endangered lemur

(CNN) A California teen has pleaded guilty to sneaking into a Santa Ana Zoo at night and stealing an endangered lemur so he could keep it as a pet, federal officials said.

Aquinas Kasbar, 19, broke into the zoo last year and stole Isaac, believed to be the oldest ring-tailed lemur in captivity in North America, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Isaac is 32 -- the life span of a lemur is about 20 to 25 years, according to federal officials. Ring-tailed lemurs are on the list of endangered primates and are under threat partly due to illegal pet trade.

In a plea agreement Monday, the teen said he broke into the Santa Ana Zoo after-hours on July 27 last year, according to court documents.

"Kasbar used bolt cutters to cut a hole in the zoo's enclosures for lemurs and capuchin monkeys, which enabled several of the animals to escape, though they were later recovered," court documents say.

