Drivers stopped on an Atlanta interstate to grab $175,000 in cash that fell out of an armored truck

(CNN) An armored truck's door sprang open on Interstate 285 on the north side of Atlanta on Tuesday night, spilling cash across the highway.

While the truck was making it rain, drivers pulled over to join in a literal cash grab.

The armored truck company estimated the unintended gift at $175,000, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Those driving past got out their phones and shot video of cars and trucks pulling over, with people jumping out to try to scoop up bills blowing in the wind.

About 8 p.m., police responded to 911 calls that more than 15 vehicles had stopped on the busy interstate to pick up money that had fallen off an armored vehicle.

