Woman was humiliated when American Airlines made her wrap a blanket over her summer outfit, lawyer says

(CNN) American Airlines has apologized to a woman who says she was humiliated after being told she couldn't fly unless she covered up her romper.

Latisha "Tisha" Rowe said she and her son were boarding a flight from Kingston, Jamaica, to Miami, Florida, on June 30 when an airline employee asked them to step off the plane to talk, her attorney, Geoffrey Berg, told CNN.

Rowe was told that she would not be allowed to fly unless she covered herself, Berg said. Her thighs and arms were exposed in the strapless romper.

Rowe said the employee asked if she had a jacket, and ended up giving her a blanket to wrap around herself, Berg said.

Rowe tweeted about her experience and shared a picture of the outfit she was wearing.