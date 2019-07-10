Meghan brings baby Archie to watch Harry and William play polo

(CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex took her two-month-old son Archie to his first polo match on Wednesday, in one of his first outings since his birth.

The pair cheered on Archie's father, Prince Harry, and brother-in-law Prince William, as the royal siblings played against each other at Billingbear Polo Club in Surrey, England.

Meghan cradled and kissed the baby -- whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor -- as she arrived at the venue.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was also present with her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Sussexes and Cambridges had not previously been seen together at a public event since Archie was born in May.

