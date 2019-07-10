Japan's taxi drivers can now accept Didi rides without removing their gloves

Hong Kong (CNN Business) Japan's taxi drivers will no longer have to remove their white gloves to accept rides booked on Didi Chuxing.

The Chinese ride hailing giant rolled out a hands-free feature on Wednesday as part of its strategy to win over Japan. It allows drivers to accept rides by giving a voice command, instead of having to tap on a smartphone screen.

Apps like Didi and Uber are banned from using their own drivers in Japan, meaning they have to partner with official taxi services where drivers are often dressed formally in a suit, hat and gloves.

said Zheng Bu, Didi's chief security officer and vice president of international business. Didi rolled out cab-hailing services in the country last year. Drivers liked the app, but found it cumbersome to pull over and take off their white gloves in order to accept rides,said Zheng Bu, Didi's chief security officer and vice president of international business.

Now, "the driver can can just say a word and (the ride) is activated," Zheng told CNN Business on Wednesday, speaking on the sidelines of a tech conference in Hong Kong.