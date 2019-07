Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images Members of the US Women's National Soccer Team are showered by confetti after a ceremony at New York's City Hall on Wednesday, July 10. Each team member received a key to the city after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. US Women's National Team celebrates World Cup victory

The US Women's National Soccer Team brought home their fourth World Cup trophy this week and celebrated with a ticker tape parade in New York City.