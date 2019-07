To get equal pay, senator aims at men's World Cup

Washington (CNN) Sen. Joe Manchin thinks he's found a way to force US Soccer's governing body to pay its female players the same as its men.

"The clear unequitable pay between the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams is unacceptable and I'm glad the U.S. Women's Soccer Team latest victory is causing public outcry," Manchin said in a statement Tuesday . "They are the best in the world and deserve to be paid accordingly."

Manchin introduced the bill on Tuesday. It had no co-sponsors as of Wednesday afternoon.

It's not yet clear how Manchin's Senate-based efforts will pan out. The 2026 tournament will be spread through venues across the US, Canada and Mexico , and the US-based locales will all be in cities with existing venues. So even if Manchin's bid to withhold federal funding works, it's unclear just how much money would actually be withheld.