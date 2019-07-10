If you like women's soccer, you should know about Title IX

(CNN) The US women's national soccer team won their second consecutive World Cup because they were the best team.

But their all around fabulousness as one of several successive generations of American women dominating the sport has its roots in a law passed in 1972 and signed by Richard Nixon. And that means their fight for pay equality is the latest important step in an ongoing and very, very slow walk toward gender equality.

The news today is their effort to force the US Soccer Federation to pay its women the same way it pays the men. Given the amount of public support and political pressure, there's very little chance the US Women don't emerge with pay equal to the US men in short order through arbitration.

If that doesn't work, Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, wants to keep the federal government from funding US efforts to prepare for the 2026 men's World Cup until the women's team receives equal pay. A bolder plan might be to make the same demand of FIFA, which only held the first women's world cup in 1991.

But an important first step came when Nixon signed The Education Amendments of 1972 into law. That law included Title IX, which banned discrimination on the basis of sex at schools receiving any federal funding. It might be better known today for the way it has changed how colleges deal with allegations of sexual assault.