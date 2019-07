(CNN) A Georgia mayor who was featured in an episode of Netflix's "Queer Eye" announced his campaign Wednesday to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue who's running for reelection next year.

"I'm running for the US Senate because we deserve better than the politicians who use fear to divide us. We deserve a compassionate leader with a bold vision and the courage to see it through," Terry, whose makeover was featured in the second season of the Netflix show, wrote on his Twitter account.

Terry's entrance into the race comes as Democrats seek a competitive challenger to Perdue in a state that Republicans have dominated for years but has seen some Democrats mount competitive challenges. Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who narrowly lost a bid for governor last year, announced in April that she would not run for the US Senate seat. Besides Terry, former Columbus, Georgia, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has announced a bid for the Democratic nomination for Senate.

In an Atlanta Journal Constitution interview, Terry explained that his liberal policies are the future of Georgia politics.

