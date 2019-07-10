Top immigration official says ICE raids 'absolutely' going to happen

(CNN) Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are "absolutely going to happen" following a delay from the President to see if Congress could work out a legislative solution on immigration.

"We're not going to say when operational elements are going to roll out," he told reporters at the White House.

He continued, "They're absolutely going to happen. There's approximately a million people in this country with removal orders. And of course that isn't what ICE will go after in this, but that's the pool of people who have been all the way through the due process chain."

A week later at the G20 summit, Trump said his administration still planed to launch a series of ICE raids sometime after the end of that two week period, which would be after the July Fourth holiday.

