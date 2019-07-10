Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in less than a month

(CNN)German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking in public for the third time in less than a month, raising further concerns over her health.
Merkel, 64, trembled as she stood next to Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne during an appearance in Berlin on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the German government told CNN that the chancellor is "fine" -- something which has been reiterated by Merkel's spokesman before.
"The German Chancellor is fine and discussions with the Finnish Prime Minister are going ahead as planned," the spokesman said.
It comes after Merkel was first seen shaking on June 18 as she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the German capital. The following week she then appeared to clutch her arms together to keep herself still as she attended an event with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Merkel blamed the first incident on dehydration.
Tremors can be caused by a number of conditions, ranging from neurological disorders to less serious issues such as medicinal side effects, stress or caffeine consumption.
Merkel has been German Chancellor since 2005 and is approaching the end of her lengthy tenure.
She will not seek reelection when her current term ends in 2021, she announced last year, telling reporters the position had been a "very challenging and fulfilling task."
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer -- who is widely seen as Merkel's protege -- was elected as leader of the Christian Democratic Union party last year and will likely lead it into the 2021 federal elections.