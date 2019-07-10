Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in less than a month

(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking in public for the third time in less than a month, raising further concerns over her health.

Merkel, 64, trembled as she stood next to Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne during an appearance in Berlin on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the German government told CNN that the chancellor is "fine" -- something which has been reiterated by Merkel's spokesman before.

"The German Chancellor is fine and discussions with the Finnish Prime Minister are going ahead as planned," the spokesman said.

It comes after Merkel was first seen shaking on June 18 as she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the German capital. The following week she then appeared to clutch her arms together to keep herself still as she attended an event with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Merkel blamed the first incident on dehydration.

Read More