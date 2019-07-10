(CNN) Police in Greece say they have opened a homicide investigation in the case of an American scientist who went missing on the island of Crete a week ago, according to her employer.

The body of Suzanne Eaton, 59, was found Monday by police, according to the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, where she worked as a biologist. Police said Wednesday that Eaton was asphyxiated.

Eaton had been attending a conference at the Orthodox Academy in northwest Crete when she is believed to have disappeared during a run on July 2.

"There is an ongoing homicide investigation being led by the police in Crete, which has taken comprehensive measures to ensure that the responsible party(ies) will be brought to justice," the institute said in a statement.

The institute offered its condolences to Eaton's family.

