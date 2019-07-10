(CNN) The wife of a Chinese multimillionaire is suing the Vancouver government over a $200,000 tax bill she was served for allegedly leaving a $20.4 million mansion empty, highlighting the staggering wealth Chinese investors have parked in the Canadian city.

Vancouver is consistently ranked one of North America's most-expensive housing markets and experts say prices there have skyrocketed in large part due to Chinese investment.

He Yiju bought the ocean-view mansion on Belmont Avenue, one of Vancouver's most exclusive addresses that has been dubbed " Billionaire's Row ," in 2015. Her husband Zheng Jianjiang, a top politician in China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, is not named on the property listing. Their family had a combined net worth of $925 million in October 2018, according to Forbes

In 2018, Vancouver's government ruled that He was subject to Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax, which requires owners of unoccupied homes to pay a 1% levy on their properties' value.

He denies, however, that the property was empty. In a petition filed last month to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, her legal team argued that the lot was being prepared for renovations pending the city issuing redevelopment permits.