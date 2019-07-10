Indian airline technician dies after getting trapped in plane door

(CNN) A technician for Indian airline SpiceJet died in a freak accident in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, after accidentally getting trapped in a plane door.

Rohit Pandey was performing maintenance work on the aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, when a hydraulic door "inadvertently" closed and he got stuck between the door flaps, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson.

A doctor was called immediately after the incident was reported at about 1:45 a.m., said Kaushik Bhattacharya, director of the Kolkata airport. "The body could not be pulled out and the doors had to be cut by mechanics," Bhattacharya added.

Pandey was declared dead shortly after the doors were broken.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a federal regulatory body, has launched an investigation into the accident.

