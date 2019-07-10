Alleged manga pirate arrested in the Philippines

(CNN) The alleged operator of a popular website that allowed users to read pirated copies of Japanese manga comics has been arrested in the Philippines.

Romi Hoshino, also known as Zakay Romi, was taken into custody on Sunday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport following a request by the Japanese embassy, according to a statement from the Philippines Bureau of Immigration.

Hoshino, 28, is accused of operating "Manga-Mura," a website that allowed viewers to read manga -- a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels -- that had been illegally scanned and posted online.

The site was operational from January 2016 to April 2018. During that time the Philippines government said publishers claimed to have lost as much $2.9 billion (320 billion yen) in sales, according to Japan officials.

Manga is hugely popular worldwide and a cultural phenomenon in Japan. In 2016, 669 million manga books and magazines were sold in the country, according to the Japanese think tank Dentsu Innovation Institute

