(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta addressed his role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. He spoke just hours after a new Epstein accuser broke her silence.
-- An appeals court sided with President Donald Trump, rejecting claims that Trump's DC hotel harms competitors. The news comes as Trump faces numerous inquiries over his finances.
-- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he wouldn't leave if Trump asked him to quit. Powell was originally appointed by Trump.
-- Passengers prayed after a Delta jet lost its engine. On the other side of the world, a man got stuck in a plane door and died.
-- The first tropical system to slam the US this year is flooding New Orleans. The city is preparing for a potential hurricane.
-- A storm destroyed part of the historic "segregation wall" in Arlington, Virginia.
-- A police officer used his taser on an NFL lineman. The player fought back.
-- Thousands packed New York City streets to honor the women's World Cup champs. See how they all celebrated together.
-- The wife of a Chinese multimillionaire sued the city of Vancouver over a $200,000 tax bill she was served for allegedly leaving a $20.4 million mansion empty.