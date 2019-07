(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- An appeals court sided with President Donald Trump , rejecting claims that Trump's DC hotel harms competitors. The news comes as Trump faces numerous inquiries over his finances.

-- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he wouldn't leave if Trump asked him to quit. Powell was originally appointed by Trump.

-- The first tropical system to slam the US this year is flooding New Orleans. The city is preparing for a potential hurricane.

-- A police officer used his taser on an NFL lineman. The player fought back.

-- Thousands packed New York City streets to honor the women's World Cup champs. See how they all celebrated together.