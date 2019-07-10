Carbon monoxide poisoning sickens 46 people at a motel in Canada

(CNN) Carbon monoxide poisoning at a motel in Canada sent 46 people to the hospital, including 15 in critical condition, city officials said.

The fire department responded to an alarm at Super 8 Motel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide gas was detected in the building.

At the scene, fire crews evacuated 52 people -- a majority of whom were hospitalized -- and one dog, the city tweeted Tuesday. Winnipeg Animal Services provided care for the dog.

"Today's incident at a Winnipeg hotel was not a gas leak. It was a carbon monoxide poisoning," Manitoba Hydro tweeted. "CO is produced by the incomplete combustion/ventilation of gas stoves, heating boilers, furnaces, propane barbecues, gas-powered water heaters & clothes dryers."

The gas company said while natural gas has a rotten egg smell that helps with detection, carbon monoxide is odorless. For it to be detected, one needs a carbon monoxide alarm.

