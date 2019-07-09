See Saturn's rings as it begins its closest pass by Earth

(CNN) The rings of Saturn are shining bright this month.

Beginning Tuesday, Saturn will be at opposition, meaning it will rise opposite the sun in the Earth's sky.

Opposition gives Earth-dwellers the best views of the gas giant and a number of its moons, according to NASA.

The planet will be visible to the naked eye, but you will need a telescope to spot the iconic rings, according to EarthSky.org. When we pass between the sun and a planet outside our own orbit, the other planet "is generally closest to Earth and brightest for that year," EarthSky notes notes.

During this time Saturn, Earth and the sun will be in a straight line, with Earth in the center.

Read More