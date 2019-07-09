Recovered GoPro video shows final moments of Himalayas climbers

(CNN) Indian authorities have released footage showing the final moments of the climbers who died in the Indian Himalayas in May.

The video was found on a "memory video device" near the Nanda Devi East, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said Monday, which showed the group of climbers moving slowly near the summit on the unnamed peak.

Last visuals of the #mountaineers' team near the summit on unnamed peak near the #NandaDevi east. #ITBP search team of mountaineers found the memory video device at 19K ft while they were searching the area where bodies were spotted. pic.twitter.com/wKr3YtLuWF — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 8, 2019

Seven bodies were recovered by rescue teams a month later on June 23. They are believed to have been struck by an avalanche.

Indian authorities previously said the group did not have permission to climb the unnamed peak and that even if they had asked, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande told CNN, authorities "would not have given permission."

