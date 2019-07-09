If you missed the US Women's National Team during the World Cup, you have five chances to see them now

(CNN) Fresh off their Women's World Cup win, the US Women's National Team has announced a five-stop victory lap.

They'll play four more matches on August 29, September 3, October 3 and October 6. Locations and opponents will be announced at a later date.

The national team has missed at least two months of the National Women's Soccer League season . So, it's unclear which players will return for the victory tour. The league's regular season ends in mid-October.

But before they can resume play with their club teams, the women will be honored with a ticker tape parade through Manhattan. New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city would honor their historic win with a morning parade Wednesday (though the constant celebration has made recent morning appearances an all-sunglasses affair).

