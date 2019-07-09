Massachusetts teen sentenced to life in prison in classmate's beheading

(CNN) A Massachusetts teen convicted of beheading a classmate nearly three years ago got life in prison on Tuesday.

Judge Helene Kazanjian handed down two life sentences for Matthew Borges, 18, of Lawrence.

It comes less than two months after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for the 2016 killing of then-16-year-old Lee Manuel Villoria-Paulino.

"There is no sentence I can impose that will bring back Lee Paulino, or that will answer the questions that we all have about how this happened, and how a 15-year-old boy could kill a friend in this manner," Kazanjian said Tuesday, calling the sentence "appropriate."

Borges, who was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs, maintained a stoic expression throughout the court proceeding, showing no apparent emotion when his sentence was being handed down.

