A baby died in a fire and several other children were injured while their mothers were out clubbing

(CNN) An 8-month-old girl died and several other children were hospitalized Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a Nashville apartment while their mothers were out at a nightclub.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of a fire at the Hickory Lake Apartments in Nashville and found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units, the city of Nashville said in a news release.

Five children between the ages of 1 and 6 -- four of them siblings -- were rescued and taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, the city said.

The 8-month-old, identified as Jream Jenkins, died at the scene, according to the news release. Her 23-month-old brother is in critical condition. Both children lived at the apartment, the release said.

According to the news release, the children's mothers, ages 23 and 25, went to a nightclub Saturday night but it is unclear whether they had arranged for a babysitter. Neither woman has been named by authorities.

