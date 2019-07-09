A mom was arrested after she left her child in a hot car as punishment for misbehaving

(CNN) A Utah woman was arrested last week for putting her child in a hot car with the windows up.

Police arrived at Draper Park within five minutes of receiving a call from bystanders about the boy on July 2 at around 9 a.m., Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans said.

When they arrived, officers found him in a vehicle that was turned off with the windows up in 82-degree heat, he said.

Jesica Brown, 28, told police that she put her 4-year-old son in the car as punishment for misbehaving in the park, Evans said.

A probable cause affidavit says an officer on the scene found the child's head was hot to the touch, he was sweating and his eyes were puffy, CNN affiliate KUTV reported.

