High school students offer a silent ovation while a classmate with autism receives his diploma

(CNN) At his high school graduation, Jack Higgins approached the stage to receive his diploma with his fingers in his ears to block what he thought would be applause and cheers.

Instead, he was met by silence.

Higgins is a familiar face in the cafeteria, library, hallways and classrooms of Carmel High School, and he's well-known there. He has a severe form of autism and is sensitive to noise. After eight years in the school's program for students with cognitive, learning or behavior challenges, he was ready to graduate on June 20.

His parents, Barbara and Pat, wanted him to participate in the ceremony, and they approached his teacher Erin Appelle about it. However, there were concerns that he would be overwhelmed sitting for hours in a large auditorium surrounded by hundreds of people.

"In our school we have a banner as you enter all of our school buildings # WhatsBestforKids," Lou Riolo, principal of Carmel High in Putnam County, New York, wrote in an email. "It sounds corny but makes sense. But in this case what was best for Jack?"

