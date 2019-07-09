(CNN) Harvard University fired its head fencing coach, months after he was accused of selling his home to a man whose son was actively looking to apply to the school.

Coach Peter Brand sold his Needham, Massachusetts home in 2016 for almost twice what a tax document said it was worth. The buyer, Jie Zhao, had a son looking to apply to Harvard, according to a source with knowledge of a separate federal investigation into the matter.

Harvard Athletic Director Bob Scalise said the coach was fired for violating the university's conflict of interest policy following an independent investigation by the school.

"Harvard Athletics is committed to upholding the integrity of our athletics program, and it is our expectation that every coach and staff member adhere unambiguously to our policies," Scalise said in a statement to CNN.

He also said the school was made aware of allegations involving Brand in April.

