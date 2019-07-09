Breaking News

The bride set out a chair for her late grandmother. Her grandfather sat down and ate next to it

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 10:43 PM ET, Tue July 9, 2019

The wedding was held Saturday in West Virginia.

(CNN)A West Virginia bride captured a powerful image during her wedding: her grandfather sharing a moment alone with his late wife.

Sahrah Elswick told CNN that she was eating and talking with guests at her reception in Alderson, West Virginia, on Saturday when she saw him.
Her grandfather, Billy Gray, was sitting in front of a white rocking chair set up as a memorial to departed family members, including his late wife, Barbara. The chair was decorated with photos of the bride and groom's departed loved ones, and a sign had been placed on the chair saying, "We know you would be here today if heaven wasn't so far away."
The memorial chair Elswick set out at her wedding.
"I immediately burst out in tears," she said. "I was heartbroken but in such awe at how pure their love was and is."
    She tweeted out the photo of him, writing "Pawpaw sat and ate with Mawmaw today at my wedding."
    The photos have since been retweeted nearly 20,000 times.

