Three people stabbed in downtown Seattle, suspect in custody

(CNN)Three people were stabbed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, police said.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Seattle police received reports that three people had been stabbed, police said on the department's blog. One victim ran to a nearby store and the suspect ran away. Police located the suspect and took him into custody, authorities said.
Police recovered a knife and the man's clothes, which he shed as he ran from police, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred outside a Nordstrom store, CNN affiliate KIRO reported.
Seattle police Sgt. Sean Whitcomb called the stabbing "an unprovoked and random attack," KIRO reported.
Authorities identified the victims as a 75-year-old man, who was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old victim, who was stabbed in the back, police said. Both are in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center.
The third victim is believed to be between the ages of 55 and 60, police said. He was stabbed in the arm, and was treated at the scene.
One victim is a Nordstrom employee, KIRO reported.
Police did not immediately identify the suspect.