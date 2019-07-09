Three people stabbed in downtown Seattle, suspect in custody

(CNN) Three people were stabbed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday in a "random attack," police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Seattle police received a report of the stabbing in the area of 6th Avenue. Officers found three victims had been stabbed on the street, department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb told reporters. One victim had run into a nearby business to seek refuge, he said.

The suspect ran away but police found the naked suspect several blocks away, around 8th Avenue and Olive Way, and took him into custody, Whitcomb said.

Police recovered a knife and the man's clothes, which he shed as he ran from police, the department said on its police blotter.

"We do believe that this was an unprovoked and random attack, so it is very concerning for us," Whitcomb said.

