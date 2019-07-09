Dad builds a real 'Field of Dreams' for his 5-year-old son

(CNN) Is this heaven? No, it's ... Ohio.

A father in Brookfield Township, Ohio, was approached by his son two years ago, asking if he could have a baseball field in the backyard. Like any parent would, Jason Kidd just kind of blew him off.

"Then a couple days later, I was thinking about it," Kidd told CNN affiliate WFMJ . "I went out and did some measuring."

Kidd told the station the next thing he knew, he was having trees removed and a hill flattened.

"You should have seen his face light up when they put the clay down and the red top dressing," Kidd said. "I mean he just lit up."

Read More