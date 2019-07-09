Read Christopher Cukor's statement about his encounter with black man

(CNN) A man who called police on a black man who said he was waiting for a friend at a San Francisco apartment building issued a statement to offer his side of the story.

Here's what Christopher Cukor, who identified himself as the man on the video, wrote on Medium:

A chance encounter this past weekend has upended my life in unexpected ways. Many of you know the parts that you've seen — the video of a conversation that happened outside my home. I'd like to share some extra details about that event that I think add some important context.

First just some background on that day:

- I was leaving my building with my child to take him to a friend's house.

