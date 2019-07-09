A blackbird hopped on the back of a bald eagle, but it turns out that it wasn't a joyride

(CNN) Amateur nature photographer Jason McCarty has always considered himself in sync with nature. But on a recent outing near his central Minnesota home, he captured an especially lucky shot.

"I talk to Mother Nature, and she talks back," he said. "It's a bond that's hard to explain."

McCarty watched the female bald eagle , whom he named Janice, pick up a fish to bring back to her eaglets, Leonard and Gary. She took a U-turn from the nest but flew a bit too close to the blackbird's home turf. The tiny tyrant furiously took after her, set to attack.

The seething blackbird sank its wee claws into Janice's back but clearly didn't do much damage. The eagle matriarch flew away without a second thought, and the blackbird eventually let up.

Since he shared the photo on Facebook, McCarty's post has been flooded with comments from users who say it's doctored, a claim he vehemently denies.

"I'd never Photoshop," he said. "That's cheating."