(CNN) Visiting all 30 MLB ballparks is on the wish list of a lot of baseball fans. But for Larry Falivena, a husband and father of two, accomplishing that goal is about much more than the game.

In August of 2017, Falivena was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Patients gradually lose control of muscle movement, affecting their ability to speak, walk, eat and ultimately breathe.

It is, in Falivena's words, "a devastating diagnosis." But it is one he, and so many others touched by the disease, are determined to put an end to.

"If my time is truly limited, I want to use it the best way possible," Falivena said to CNN. "So, the two thoughts in my head were: I want to do something with my family, and I want to do something that's going to have an impact against ALS."

He and his family hit the road this summer, with the plan of Falivena seeing a game at every MLB ballpark over a three-month span. Falivena, his wife Shana and their two sons, Quinn, 14, and Piersen, 12, have traded the comfort of their home in Apex, North Carolina, for life in a 26-foot RV.