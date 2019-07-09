Obamacare's fate will be at stake at 2020 ballot box as well as in court

(CNN) The extended battle over the Affordable Care Act will push deeper into uncharted waters Tuesday, when lawyers from a coalition of Republican-controlled states and the Trump administration argue for overturning the law in a federal court.

With this legal challenge -- and promises from President Donald Trump that he will try again to rescind the law if he's reelected in 2020 -- Republicans are prolonging the political struggle against the Affordable Care Act to an unprecedented extent.

These new threats to the ACA are coming more than nine years after then-President Barack Obama signed it into law in March 2010. None of the other pillars of the American social safety net -- Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid -- faced efforts to repeal them nearly so long after they were instituted.

"There just isn't a precedent for this kind of long-range battle," says Donald F. Kettl, a professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

The political and policy stakes in this struggle are enormous. If the Trump administration and Republican-controlled states win their legal effort to completely invalidate the law, 20 million people would lose health insurance, and hospitals and other health care providers would be forced to provide $50 billion more in uncompensated medical care in just the first year, according to projections by the nonpartisan Urban Institute.