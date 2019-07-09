Obamacare's fate will be at stake at 2020 ballot box as well as in court

(CNN)The extended battle over the Affordable Care Act will push deeper into uncharted waters Tuesday, when lawyers from a coalition of Republican-controlled states and the Trump administration argue for overturning the law in a federal court.
With this legal challenge -- and promises from President Donald Trump that he will try again to rescind the law if he's reelected in 2020 -- Republicans are prolonging the political struggle against the Affordable Care Act to an unprecedented extent.
These new threats to the ACA are coming more than nine years after then-President Barack Obama signed it into law in March 2010. None of the other pillars of the American social safety net -- Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid -- faced efforts to repeal them nearly so long after they were instituted.
"There just isn't a precedent for this kind of long-range battle," says Donald F. Kettl, a professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.
The political and policy stakes in this struggle are enormous. If the Trump administration and Republican-controlled states win their legal effort to completely invalidate the law, 20 million people would lose health insurance, and hospitals and other health care providers would be forced to provide $50 billion more in uncompensated medical care in just the first year, according to projections by the nonpartisan Urban Institute.
"It would be a devastatingly disruptive change to both health care providers and to consumers," says Linda Blumberg, an institute fellow at the Urban Institute.
The political consequences could be just as seismic. In 2018, Democratic promises to defend the ACA -- particularly its provisions guaranteeing coverage for patients with preexisting conditions -- were key to the gains that swept them back into control of the House of Representatives.
Now the Trump administration and an 18-state coalition led by Texas are appearing before the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to argue that those protections, and the rest of the ACA, should be invalidated. If the 5th Circuit agrees, the Supreme Court likely would be forced to decide the law's fate next June -- with the presidential campaign in full swing.
"It is Trump's nightmare, that at the height of the 2020 campaign he could be in the Supreme Court trying to overturn protections for people with preexisting conditions," says Democratic consultant Jesse Ferguson, in a verdict privately echoed by many GOP strategists. "I think people underestimate what this could all mean."
In addition to the administration's legal challenge, Trump has repeatedly declared that he will again try to legislatively repeal and replace the law if he's reelected and Republicans regain unified control of Congress in 2020. That means the GOP will almost certainly run in 2020 on repealing the ACA for the third consecutive presidential election, after Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012 pledged to undo the law.
The Republican-led House voted repeatedly to repeal the law during Obama's final years in office, and in 2017 Trump and Republican leaders passed repeal through the House and came within one vote of rescinding the law in the Senate.
The latest challenge crystallized when a conservative federal district judge last December upheld the argument from the coalition of GOP states that the entire law should be dismissed after Congress effectively eliminated the individual mandate penalty by reducing it to $0 in the 2017 tax law. After initially taking a narrower position, Trump's Justice Department has now joined the states in arguing to the appellate court that the entire law should be thrown out. A coalition of 20 states led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is spearheading the legal effort to defend the law.
Medicare and Social Security faced shorter threats
Nothing like this prolonged trench warfare followed passage of the social safety net's other central strands.
After President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Social Security into law in 1935, for instance, the 1936 Republican presidential nominee, Alf Landon, called the new law "a cruel hoax" and ran on repealing it. But after Landon won only two states, Republicans essentially conceded the fight. The next GOP nominee, Wendell Willkie, ran in 1940 on expanding Social Security. And while Republicans in Congress continued guerrilla efforts to retrench the law through the 1940s, the party never again seriously contemplated trying to eliminate it.
The fight over Medicare, the giant federal health care program for the elderly, fizzled even more quickly. Barry Goldwater, the staunchly conservative GOP presidential nominee in 1964, fiercely opposed Medicare. But once Congress created it -- with 13 Republicans in the Senate and 70 in the House voting yes -- and President Lyndon Johnson signed it into law in 1965, opposition collapsed almost immediately. Richard Nixon, the GOP presidential nominee in 1968, treated Medicare as settled law and did not propose to repeal it; indeed, no Republican presidential nominee ever ran on repealing Medicare.
Medicaid, the federal-state partnership to provide health care for the poor, was more controversial, but within seven years of its passage, every state except Alaska and Arizona had committed to participate -- and both of them joined later. Starting with Ronald Reagan's presidency, Republicans have repeatedly sought to transform the program from an entitlement that guarantees benefits to a block grant operating under a fixed budget. But they have not sought to fully repeal the program.
The ebbing of resistance to these other safety net programs reinforced the belief of politicians and political scientists alike that it is virtually impossible to revoke benefits once the government has provided them.
"The bottom line is it's very hard politically to give people something then to tell then later you're doing them a big favor by taking it away," says Kettl.
The