How Ross Perot led the way for Donald Trump

(CNN) Businessman and two-time presidential candidate Ross Perot died Tuesday at the age of 89. Perot's life was more than just being a two-time non-major-party presidential candidate, but his campaigns changed the political landscape during his life and are influential to this day.

Perot lost the 1992 and 1996 presidential elections, coming in third in both. But his performances were really strong.

Perot, though, wasn't a one-trick pony. He followed up his 1992 performance by getting 8% in 1996, the fourth best non-major-party national vote share over the last century. He is the only non-major-party presidential candidate to twice get above 5% of the vote nationally since the Civil War.

Still, Perot's political legacy is larger than a mostly defunct political party or one gubernatorial victory.

And let's not forget that Perot leveraged free television -- "Larry King Live," specifically -- in a way that Trump became infamous for. He used it to launch his 1992 campaign and sustain its momentum. Trump, of course, hosted "The Apprentice" and appeared on cable news frequently during the 2016 campaign.

It shouldn't be surprising that Trump got his political start by briefly running for the Reform Party's 2000 presidential nomination.

Indeed, you could argue it laid the groundwork for his successful 2016 campaign.

To call Perot the first Trump probably doesn't do either man enough justice. Trump's brand of populism is far angrier than Perot's ever was.

And Perot dealt with slights differently than Trump. When he was called "crazy," Perot adopted the song "Crazy" as his "campaign song," even dancing to it.

In this way and many others, Perot was one of a kind.