Washington (CNN) North Carolina state Rep. Greg Murphy will win the Republican nomination in North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District special election, CNN projects, setting up a general election fight with Democratic nominee Allen Thomas this fall.

The runoff election started in April, when no Republican candidate surpassed 30% of the vote in the primary, a requirement to avoid a runoff. Murphy had won 22.54% of the Republican vote, according to the state board of elections.

Murphy's win positions him opposite the Democratic nominee in a largely Republican-leaning district heading into the September 10 general election. Thomas, a former mayor of Greenville, North Carolina, captured the Democratic primary with 50.02% of the vote in April, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. Two other candidates will also be on the ballot.

Read More