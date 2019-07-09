House Judiciary chair says he'll 'carefully' consider opening investigation into Epstein plea deal

Washington (CNN) House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Tuesday that his committee will "carefully" consider opening an investigation into the 2008 non-prosecution deal that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta -- then the US attorney in Miami -- struck with multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The deal has faced renewed scrutiny after Epstein was charged Monday with operating a sex trafficking ring in which he allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls. Epstein had faced similar charges in 2008 -- with a federal investigation identifying 36 underage abuse victims -- when Acosta oversaw a plea deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to two state prostitution charges and serve only 13 months in prison.

"We will have to consider very carefully opening an investigation," Nadler told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"We have a lot of things we're investigating now and, among other things, the President's misconduct, the torture of children at the border."

Nadler added: "This will just be added on the list of things we have to investigate."