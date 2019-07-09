Michael Flynn will not be called to testify against ex-business partner

Washington (CNN) Federal prosecutors will not call former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to testify against his former lobbying partner Bijan Kian at Kian's trial beginning next week, according to newly unsealed filings in the Kian case.

The change is a dramatic, 11th-hour shift after prosecutors had pledged, over and over, that their cooperator Flynn would testify as part of his plea deal in the Mueller investigation.

Instead, the prosecutors say they plan to use Flynn's out-of-court statements at the trial. They now call him a co-conspirator in Kian's alleged crime of illegally lobbying for the Turkish government in 2016.

Flynn had asked a federal judge in Washington in December to delay his sentencing for lying to investigators so he could testify at the Kian trial. Flynn had admitted as part of his plea to lying about his work for Turkey. But since then, he's changed lawyers and questions have arisen about his legal strategy.

"On the eve of trial, the gravity of this reversal of position by the government with regard to Flynn -- the witness whose allegations gave rise to this criminal case and who was repeatedly identified by the government as not a co-conspirator -- cannot be overstated," Kian's attorneys wrote to the court last week.